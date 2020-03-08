Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica came up with this recipe when she had some sweet potatoes and other veggies in her refrigerator.

She has been trying to make more veggie-centric dishes, so she decided to make a sweet potato street taco.

Jessica's taco platter is so colorful and after tasting the final product, she said was "the best veggie taco I've ever had!"

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 61.

Jessica's Sweet Potato Street Tacos

Ingredients

3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes

1 cup of mushrooms

2 poblano peppers, sliced thin

2 green onions, chopped

1/2 red cabbage, shredded

1 cup of cherry tomatoes

Garlic powder

Smoked paprika

Chili powder

Ground cumin

Olive oil

Drizzle of honey

Squeeze of lime

Splash of white vinegar

½ cup of sour cream

1 tablespoon of chipotle in adobo

1 avocado, sliced

Tortillas

Instructions

Place sweet potatoes on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and sprinkle with salt, garlic powder, smoked paprika, chili powder, ground cumin and a drizzle of olive oil. Mix it all up so the sweet potatoes get coated with the olive oil and seasonings. Cook in oven on 400 degrees for about 20 minutes or until the sweet potatoes are soft. Place mushrooms on another parchment-lined cookie sheet, sprinkle with salt and drizzle with olive oil and cook for 10 minutes until browned. Sauté poblano peppers, green onions, a pinch of salt and drizzle of olive oil in a pan. Once the poblano pepper mixture is cooked, remove from the pan. Add 1 cup of cherry tomatoes and cook down. Add cabbage into a bowl with drizzle of olive oil, splash of white vinegar, drizzle of honey, squeeze of lime and pinch of salt. For chipotle sauce, add sour cream, chipotles in adobo and squeeze of lime and mix together Warm up tortillas. Create your taco platter with sweet potatoes, mushrooms, poblano pepper mixture, tomatoes, red cabbage salad and chipotle sauce. Serve warmed tortillas on the side. Enjoy!