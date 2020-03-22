Jessica’s vegetable curry skillet pot pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica has made chicken pot pies before, but decided to try her hand at making a vegetable curry one.

This recipe is perfect for getting your veggies in, it's cozy and comforting, and it all comes together in one skillet.

You can also add additional ingredients to this dish, including your choice of protein.

Jessica's final product looks gorgeous, smells good and tastes delicious!

Vegetable Curry Skillet Pot Pie

Ingredients

1 sweet potato, cut into bite-size pieces

2 carrots, sliced diagonally

2 green onions, chopped

20 string beans, with ends cut off

2 cloves of garlic, grated

½ cup of frozen corn

½ cup of frozen peas

1 ½ tablespoon of curry powder

2 ¼ cups of vegetable broth

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of corn starch

Store-bought pie dough

¼ cup of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of fresh cilantro

Egg

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Place bite-size sweet potato pieces on a parchment-lined cookie sheet, sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle of olive oil then cook at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes or until they’re soft. Add carrots, green beans and green onions to cast iron skillet with coconut oil. When veggies are soft, but not mushy, grate in the garlic. Add corn, peas, curry powder, a pinch of salt and pepper, sweet potatoes and 2 cups of vegetable broth. Pour the remaining ¼ cup of vegetable broth into a mug and heat it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Then stir in the corn starch and add it to the veggie mixture. Add heavy cream. Roll out your pie dough and cover the skillet with the dough. Sprinkle the dough with salt and pepper. Lightly brush the dough with egg wash and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook in the oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. Garnish with fresh cilantro Serve and enjoy!