Sometimes the best way to eat your veggies is to do something fun and creative with them.

That way they’re more fun to eat and they taste better!

Think of Jessica’s veggie fritter like a savory pancake.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 143.

Veggie Fritters

Ingredients

2 zucchinis, grated

1/2 cup of shredded carrots

½ cup of snap peas, sliced diagonally

½ cup of broccoli, chopped

½ cup of red and yellow peppers, sliced

1/4 cup of frozen corn

2 eggs whisked together

2/3 cups of flour

1 to 2 garlic cloves, chopped

Salt and pepper

Greek yogurt or sour cream (to serve)

Sriracha sauce (to serve)

Instructions

Add grated zucchini to a paper towel-lined colander to soak up the liquid from the grated zucchini (if possible for up to 30 minutes). Squeeze any excess liquid from the zucchini before adding it to a mixing bowl. Add the rest of the chopped veggies to the bowl In a separate bowl, whisk together egg and flour to create a batter. Pour the batter over the veggies. Add garlic, salt and pepper. Mix together so that the veggies are fully coated. Add oil to a nonstick pan then place a few tablespoons of the mixture to create a fritter and shallow fry until browned and crispy on both sides. Serve the veggie fritter with sour cream or Greek yogurt and Sriracha sauce. Enjoy!