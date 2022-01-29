Jessica’s version of a minestrone soup has plenty of veggies

During the winter months, and especially at the beginning of the year, Jessica loves to eat lighter. But she also tries to make her lighter dishes appealing. The best bet: a good soup.
She made her version of a minestrone soup that features plenty of veggies.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 122.
Minestrone Soup
Ingredients
- 1/2 to 1 head of kale ,chopped (remove stems)
- Half onion, chopped
- Fennel chopped (remove core)
- 1 cup of shredded carrots
- Half bag of string beans
- 2 cloves garlic
- 2 sprigs of thyme (optional)
- 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons of dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
- Box of crushed tomatoes (13.8 oz)
- 2 boxes of vegetable stock
- Rind of parmesan cheese
- Frozen peas, corn and edamame
- Can of white beans (rinsed)
- Rotini pasta
*Feel free to substitute or add veggies
Instructions
- Add chopped onion and fennel into a Dutch oven with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Once the onions and fennel are translucent, add shredded carrots, grated garlic, red pepper flakes, thyme, oregano, more salt and crushed tomatoes. Let the veggies cook for a few minutes.
- Add green beans, veggie stock, a rind of parmesan cheese and kale, and let it simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.
- While the soup is simmering, cook the pasta according to the package.
- After the soup is done simmering, add the frozen veggies and beans.
- Add the pasta to your serving bowl and then add soup. Top it with parmesan cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Enjoy!