Who doesn’t love a wedge salad?

Jessica’s salad would make a great side dish, or even a stand-alone lunch.

This recipe includes a homemade dressing that is both yummy and easy to make.

And don’t worry, Jessica is not cheaping out on the bacon.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 128.

Jessica’s Wedge Salad

Ingredients

Head of lettuce, cut in slices or in wedges

1 heirloom tomato, cut into thick slices

Cherry tomatoes on the vine

1/2 cup of mayonnaise

1/2 cup of labneh or sour cream

Blue cheese wedge cut up

A splash of milk

1 teaspoon of red wine vinegar

4 to 5 strips of bacon

Instructions

Arrange the lettuce wedges or slices on a platter. Add the slices of heirloom tomatoes. Add the cherry tomatoes cut in half. Cook the bacon in an air fryer until crisp. To make the dressing, add the mayonnaise , labne or sour cream, milk, red wine vinegar and mix together. Add a pinch of salt, pepper and crumble in the blue cheese before mixing together. Cut the bacon into small pieces and sprinkle it over the salad. Drizzle the salad with the dressing then it top with extra blue cheese crumbles. Enjoy!