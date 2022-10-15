Jessica loves to use pumpkin puree this time of year.

Her whipped pumpkin and feta crostini is the perfect appetizer as the holidays approach.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 130.

Whipped Pumpkin and Feta Crostini

Ingredients

Loaf of French bread, cut diagonally to create crostini

Block of feta cheese, crumbled into small pieces

Half can of pumpkin puree

Splash of heavy cream

½ cup of pecans

Sprigs of thyme – remove the stems

Honey

Maldon sea salt

Instructions

Arrange Crostini on parchment lined cookie sheet, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and bake in oven until toasted In a food processor, add feta cheese, pumpkin puree, heavy cream, drizzle of honey and mix Toast pecans in a non-stick pan and then chop up Line crostini on a platter, spread pumpkin feta dip, sprinkle with thyme, add pecans, drizzle with honey and top with maldon sea salt Enjoy!