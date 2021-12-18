Jessica’s white lasagna makes for a perfect holiday meal

Jessica’s white lasagna doesn’t have red sauce in it, but it does make an appearance!

It smells incredible and it looks so pretty.

Try it as your Christmas Eve dinner!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 121.

White Lasagna

Ingredients

1 box no-bake lasagna noodles

1/2 pound of sweet Italian sausage, pork or turkey

5 ounces of fresh spinach

2 bags of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup of freshly grated parmesan cheese

Ricotta cheese

Fresh basil

Olive oil

Jar of tomato sauce

1/2 cup of butter

2 crushed cloves of garlic

1/2 plus 2 tablespoons of flour

4 cups of milk

Nutmeg

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

In a large pan, cook Italian sausage over medium high heat until browned (add olive oil if needed). Remove the cooked sausage and transfer them to a plate. Add a drizzle of olive oil and handfuls of spinach to the pan, adding more as the spinach wilts. Once the spinach is all wilted, place it in a paper towel-lined bowl to drain the excess water. In the same pan make the bechamel. Melt the butter first. Once the butter is melted, add two crushed cloves of garlic. Add the flour to the melted butter and garlic. Cook the flour butter mixture for a minute or two to get rid of that raw flour taste. Gradually whisk in 4 cups of milk until lumps are gone and the mixture is bubbling. Add a pinch of salt, pepper and nutmeg. The sauce should be thick. Taste it for seasoning and add more if needed.

Assemble the lasagna in a 9×12 baking dish

Start with the bechamel by covering the bottom of the baking dish with a thin layer of sauce. Add a layer of no-cook lasagna noodles. Add more bechamel. Then add a layer of sausage and spinach. Top with spoonfuls of ricotta cheese. Then a layer of mozzarella cheese and a sprinkling of parmesan cheese. Repeat until you reach the top of the baking dish. Cover lasagna and bake in the oven at 375 degrees for 35 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for 10 to 15 minutes. To plate, add a couple spoonfuls of your favorite marinara sauce to the bottom of a plate. Serve a piece of lasagna on top of the sauce and garnish with fresh basil. Merry Christmas!