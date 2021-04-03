Julie Tanous talks about her new cookbook ‘Food Between Friends’ and shares her homemade biscuits recipe with Jessica

Jessica recently caught up with Julie Tanous, who talked about her new cookbook co-written with “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson

In “Cooking Between Friends,” Julie and Tyler share family recipes and regional favorites from the South and Southwest.

Among those are their super tasty buttermilk biscuits, which Jessica tried at home.

See Jessica’s maple orange butter and blueberry jam recipes below for a perfect compliment to the biscuits.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 98.

Buttermilk Biscuits, from “Food Between Friends: A Cookbook” by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Tanous. Makes about 12 biscuits

Ingredients

4 cups of all-purpose flour, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

2 teaspoons of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of baking powder

1 cup (2 sticks) of unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch dice and chilled in the freezer for at least 20 minutes; plus 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter, melted

1 ¾ cups of very cold buttermilk

Turbinado sugar or sorghum for finishing (optional)

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, granulated sugar, and baking powder. Add the cold butter and toss to coat. Use your fingers or a pastry cutter to pinch the butter into the flour, rubbing it between your fingers and thumbs until the mixture resembles coarse meal and a few pea-size pieces of butter remain. Drizzle in half the buttermilk and use your hands or a rubber spatula to fold the dough a few times. Drizzle in the remaining buttermilk and continue to fold the mixture until the dough just comes together, taking care not to overmix. The dough will be shaggy. Lightly flour a clean work surface and turn out the dough onto it. Gather the dough into a scrappy ball and knead it a few times to incorporate all the dry and shaggy bits. Lightly flour a rolling pin and roll the dough out into a 1-inch-thick rectangle with rounded edges, about 9 by 13 inches. Fold the dough in thirds, bringing the top third down and the bottom third up and stacked on top, like a business letter. Turn the dough seam side down and rotate 90 degrees, then roll out again to a 1-inch-thick rectangle. This time it will look more like an even rectangle. Repeat the folding, rotating, and rolling three more times, for a total of 4 folds, lightly flouring the surface and the rolling pin as needed to prevent sticking. After the final fold, gently roll the dough into an 8-inch square, about 1½ to 2 inches high. Wrap the dough tightly in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, or up to three days. Preheat the oven to 375°. Line two large baking sheets with aluminum foil. Roll out the chilled dough to a ¾-inch thickness. Use a 3- or 3¼-inch round biscuit or cookie cutter to stamp out the biscuits, pressing the cutter straight down (don’t twist!) to keep the flaky layers intact. Gather up the scraps and gently reshape. Roll out again to a ¾-inch thickness and stamp out more biscuits, repeating once more, if needed. You should have about 12 biscuits. Place the biscuits on the baking sheets, spacing evenly. Generously brush the tops with the melted butter. Sprinkle with the turbinado sugar, if using (great for making strawberry shortcakes). Bake the biscuits until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve as desired.

Maple Orange Butter

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter

zest of 2 tangerines

Few glugs of maple syrup

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Add butter to standing mixer and start mixing. Add tangerine zest, maple syrup and salt. Keep mixing the butter until it has a good consistency.

Blueberry Jam

Ingredients

Frozen blueberries

Few squeezes of an orange

1-2 tablespoons of sugar (depending how sweet you like it)

Instructions

Add everything to a pot and boil for about 10 minutes.