KTLA and some KTLA kids recently banded together to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

The organization raises funds to fight childhood cancer. It all started 23 years ago with a girl named Alex who was battling cancer herself.

Now, with help from kids across the country, and the generosity of organizations like Volvo, the foundation has raised $250 million.

Thanks to our loyal viewers and KTLA staff, we’ve raised thousands too by setting up an actual lemonade stand at the station. And there’s still time to help out!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 154.