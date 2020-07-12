L.A. chop salad from Gaby Dalkin’s new cookbook ‘Eat What You Want’

Jessica recently chatted with Gaby Dalkin, cookbook author and founder of the popular food blog “What’s Gaby Cooking,” about her new cookbook “Eat What You Want.”

The cookbook offers easy, approachable recipes with ingredients that aren’t hard to find. At the end of the day it’s about enjoying good food, Gaby said.

She also offered tips on how to start a successful food blog and shared her L.A. chopped salad recipe.

For more information about Gaby, visit her website and Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 73.

L.A. Chop Salad, Serves 4 as an entrée, 6 as a side dish

Ingredients

Lemon vinaigrette (below) with 2 tablespoons of dried oregano mixed in

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

1 head iceberg lettuce

1 head radicchio

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

1 pint of heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut into quarters

1 (15-ounce) can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

8 ounces of fresh pearl mozzarella

4 ounces of provolone cheese, cut into medium dice

4 ounces (115 g) of Genoa salami, cut into small cubes

5 pepperoncini (stems discarded), cut into thin slices

2 teaspoons of chopped oregano for garnish

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients for the vinaigrette in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Season with salt and pepper as needed. Cut the iceberg lettuce in half through the core. Remove and discard the outer leaves and discard the core. Separate the lettuce leaves, stack 2 or 3 leaves on top of one another, then cut them lengthwise into ¼-inch-wide strips. Repeat with the remaining leaves. Thinly slice the radicchio in the same way. In a large, wide bowl, combine the lettuce and radicchio, tomatoes, chickpeas, mozzarella, provolone, salami, and pepperoncini. Season with salt to taste and toss to thoroughly combine. Drizzle 6 tablespoons of the vinaigrette over the salad and toss gently to coat the salad evenly. Taste and add more vinaigrette as needed, plus salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a large platter, sprinkle with extra oregano, and serve.

Lemon Vinaigrette, makes ¾ cup

Ingredients

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 shallot, finely chopped

½ cup of olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Instructions

In a medium bowl, whisk together all the ingredients. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper as needed.