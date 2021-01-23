L.A.’s newest burger joint from Michelin-rated Chef David Myers

Chef David Myers has burger bars all around the world: Tokyo, Singapore and even India.

David brought his signature burger style to Venice amid the coronavirus pandemic, and even though he too thought it was a crazy idea, Adrift Burger Bar has taken off.

The Michelin-rated chef said he wants to make people happy with his Tokyo-inspired burgers, and while his menu items include unique ingredients, he said the key to the perfect burger is simplicity.

Jessica chatted with David about his inspirations and successes, and got to sample some menu items.

For more information about how to order your own delicious patties, fries and shakes, visit Adrift’s website.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 90.