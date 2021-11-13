Laroolou pies bring joy, one slice at a time

Edlyne Nicolas was a high school English teacher for many years, but was looking for a change.

Baking is her happy place, and she learned how to make pies at her first kitchen job: the Brite spot in Echo Park.

After going to culinary school, she soon found herself in front of the classroom again as a baking instructor at Cerritos College.

She loved baking for friends and family, and in 2019, she won Best in Show pie at KCRW’s annual contest.

Now, Edlyne and her husband run Laroolou in Chinatown.

Her pies are made up of interesting combinations of flavors that she said are inspired by people she knows and places she’s been.

“All we wanted to do was bring joy to everybody, just a little bit, one slice at a time,” Edlyne said about opening her shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessica got to see how one of Edlyne best-selling pies is made and got to taste even more!

For more information about Laroolou, visit their website, or Instagram.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 115.