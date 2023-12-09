Jessica’s favorite food on the Hanukkah table is the potato latkes.

“I love anything potato and when you fry them and get them all crispy and golden, I can’t resist,” she explained.

Some favorite toppings include sour cream or apple sauce.

This year, Jessica thought it would be fun to have a latke bar, which includes several latkes and a variety of toppings to choose from.

“I thought it would be a fun twist on Hanukkah this year,” she said.

This segment of California Cooking with Jessica Holmes aired on Episode 162.

Latke Ingredients:

4 large or 6 small Peeled Russet Potatoes

½  white onion or a few scallions

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup flour

Latke Toppings:

Sour cream

Apple Sauce

1 Avocado

Pomegranate Seeds

Lemon

Labneh or Yogurt

Siracha Sauce

Chopped Parsley

Instructions:

  • Using a food processor with the shredding attachment, shred the potatoes and onion.
  • Strain the excess water from shredded potatoes with a cheesecloth or kitchen towel.
  • After you strain the potatoes, add them to a mixing bowl with one egg, baking powder, flour and season with salt and pepper.
  • Using a fork, mix everything together.
  • Add vegetable oil in a pan and heat to medium-high heat.
  • Spoon the potato mixture into the oil.
  • Cook on each side until they’re perfectly golden brown.
  • Put finished latkes on a wire rack on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and keep warm in the oven
  • Prepare different toppings for your latke bar
  • Classic topping: sour cream and or apple sauce 
  • Avocado pomegranate topping: Score an avocado into cubes and add a squeeze of lemon, pomegranate seeds, chopped parsley, drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of salt.
  • Feta cucumber topping: feta cheese cubes, sliced cucumbers, chopped fresh dill, a squeeze of lemon, a splash of seasoned rice wine vinegar, everything bagel seasoning and a drizzle of olive oil. 
  • Spicy yogurt topping: yogurt or labneh add siracha to create a spicy yogurt dip.
  • Arrange all your latkes on a platter and surround them with the ramekins of all the different toppings.
  • Happy Hanukkah!