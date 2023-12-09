Jessica’s favorite food on the Hanukkah table is the potato latkes.
“I love anything potato and when you fry them and get them all crispy and golden, I can’t resist,” she explained.
Some favorite toppings include sour cream or apple sauce.
This year, Jessica thought it would be fun to have a latke bar, which includes several latkes and a variety of toppings to choose from.
“I thought it would be a fun twist on Hanukkah this year,” she said.
This segment of California Cooking with Jessica Holmes aired on Episode 162.
Latke Ingredients:
4 large or 6 small Peeled Russet Potatoes
½ white onion or a few scallions
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ cup flour
Latke Toppings:
Sour cream
Apple Sauce
1 Avocado
Pomegranate Seeds
Lemon
Labneh or Yogurt
Siracha Sauce
Chopped Parsley
Instructions:
- Using a food processor with the shredding attachment, shred the potatoes and onion.
- Strain the excess water from shredded potatoes with a cheesecloth or kitchen towel.
- After you strain the potatoes, add them to a mixing bowl with one egg, baking powder, flour and season with salt and pepper.
- Using a fork, mix everything together.
- Add vegetable oil in a pan and heat to medium-high heat.
- Spoon the potato mixture into the oil.
- Cook on each side until they’re perfectly golden brown.
- Put finished latkes on a wire rack on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and keep warm in the oven
- Prepare different toppings for your latke bar
- Classic topping: sour cream and or apple sauce
- Avocado pomegranate topping: Score an avocado into cubes and add a squeeze of lemon, pomegranate seeds, chopped parsley, drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of salt.
- Feta cucumber topping: feta cheese cubes, sliced cucumbers, chopped fresh dill, a squeeze of lemon, a splash of seasoned rice wine vinegar, everything bagel seasoning and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Spicy yogurt topping: yogurt or labneh add siracha to create a spicy yogurt dip.
- Arrange all your latkes on a platter and surround them with the ramekins of all the different toppings.
- Happy Hanukkah!