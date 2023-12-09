Jessica’s favorite food on the Hanukkah table is the potato latkes.

“I love anything potato and when you fry them and get them all crispy and golden, I can’t resist,” she explained.

Some favorite toppings include sour cream or apple sauce.

This year, Jessica thought it would be fun to have a latke bar, which includes several latkes and a variety of toppings to choose from.

“I thought it would be a fun twist on Hanukkah this year,” she said.

This segment of California Cooking with Jessica Holmes aired on Episode 162.

Latke Ingredients:

4 large or 6 small Peeled Russet Potatoes

½ white onion or a few scallions

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup flour

Latke Toppings:

Sour cream

Apple Sauce

1 Avocado

Pomegranate Seeds

Lemon

Labneh or Yogurt

Siracha Sauce

Chopped Parsley