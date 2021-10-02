Levi and his friend help Jessica make a curried chicken salad sandwich

Levi had his friend Rocky over recently and the besties helped Jessica with lunch.

At first they were skeptical of all the ingredients Jessica was putting in her curried chicken salad sandwich, but they both approved in the end. It makes for a great lunch on a nice fall day.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 110.

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich With Apples

Ingredients

Store-bought Rotisserie Chicken – 2 cups white meat shredded

1/4 cup of chopped celery

1/4 cup of chopped apples

1/8 cup of chopped red onion

2 to 3 tablespoons of toasted pecans, chopped up

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise (or more, if needed)

1 heaping tablespoon of labneh or Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon of curry powder

Squeeze of lime

Salt

Bibb lettuce

Whole grain bread, toasted (or bread of your choice)

Instructions

Add the chicken, celery, onions, apples and pecans to a bowl. Whisk together the mayonnaise, labneh, curry powder, lime and salt. Pour the dressing over the chicken mixture and mix it all together. Assemble the sandwich with your curried chicken salad, bibb lettuce and toasted bread. Enjoy!