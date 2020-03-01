Liberté Chan’s Peruvian veggie stir fry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Liberté Chan believes food is medicine and she said she enjoys nutrient-dense food because it makes her feel energized and healthy.

She changed her diet years ago, is now vegan and she enjoys cooking with colorful veggies.

Liberté introduced Jessica a delicious dish that her Peruvian beau taught her to make.

This Peruvian veggie stir fry is colorful, looks beautiful and is oh, so tasty.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 60.

Liberte’s Peruvian Veggie Stir Fry

Ingredients

4 red peppers with the tops cut off

4 stalks of celery (All veggies below, including celery, can be cut into bite-sized pieces)

¼ red onion

½ eggplant

1 red pepper

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

1 tomato

½ cup of artichokes in water, drain and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup of spinach

2 tablespoon of cilantro

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 tablespoon of liquid aminos

1 teaspoon of panca sauce (or more, if you like it spicier)

1 tablespoon of chili sauce

Instructions

Place 4 red peppers with tops removed in oven on 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. Remove and let sit. Cook one cup of quinoa on the stove according to the package. Add sesame oil and garlic to wok on medium-high heat and cook until garlic is fragrant. Add onion and cook until soft. Then add celery and peppers and cook until soft. Add a splash of water and cover so that veggies steam slightly. Add zucchini and squash and cook until soft. Add eggplant. Add a splash of water and cover so that veggies steam slightly. Add tomatoes and artichokes. Add a pinch of salt, pepper and liquid aminos. Add chili garlic sauce and panca pepper paste. Add spinach and cilantro. Take veggie stir fry off heat. Stuff 4 red peppers with veggie stir fry. Plate one stuffed pepper on a plate surrounded by quinoa. Garnish with cilantro. Enjoy!