Make Hawaiian-inspired waffles for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, but don’t let that stop you from making something special for your sweetie.

Jessica’s Hawaiian-inspired waffles would be the perfect breakfast the Sunday before V-Day.

They are so yummy and will make you feel like you’re on vacation!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 123.

Hawaiian-Inspired Waffles

Ingredients

  • Boxed pancake/waffle mix
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
  • Half a can of crushed pineapple, drained
  • 1/4 cup of shredded coconut
  • 1/2 cup of macadamia nuts
  • Maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons of butter
  • A splash of rum
  • Powdered sugar
  • Coconut oil

Instructions

  1. Put the macadamia nuts and shredded coconut on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and toast them in the oven until they are lightly browned.
  2. For the waffle batter, follow the directions on boxed pancake/waffle mix, then add vanilla extract, cinnamon, half a can of crushed pineapple, shredded coconut and macadamia nuts to the mix, saving a little bit of coconut and nuts for the topping of your waffles.
  3. Spray a waffle iron with a cooking spray (preferably coconut oil) and add your batter.
  4. While your waffle is cooking, heat the maple syrup in a pot on the stove and add butter.
  5. Remove the syrup from the heat and add the rum, then put it back on the heat and let the syrup cook for a few minutes to burn off the alcohol.
  6. When the waffle is done cooking, place it on a wire rack to keep it crispy.
  7. Top your waffles with your rum syrup, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts and powdered sugar
  8. Happy Valentine’s Day!

