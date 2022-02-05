Make Hawaiian-inspired waffles for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, but don’t let that stop you from making something special for your sweetie.
Jessica’s Hawaiian-inspired waffles would be the perfect breakfast the Sunday before V-Day.
They are so yummy and will make you feel like you’re on vacation!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 123.
Hawaiian-Inspired Waffles
Ingredients
- Boxed pancake/waffle mix
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
- Half a can of crushed pineapple, drained
- 1/4 cup of shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup of macadamia nuts
- Maple syrup
- 3 tablespoons of butter
- A splash of rum
- Powdered sugar
- Coconut oil
Instructions
- Put the macadamia nuts and shredded coconut on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and toast them in the oven until they are lightly browned.
- For the waffle batter, follow the directions on boxed pancake/waffle mix, then add vanilla extract, cinnamon, half a can of crushed pineapple, shredded coconut and macadamia nuts to the mix, saving a little bit of coconut and nuts for the topping of your waffles.
- Spray a waffle iron with a cooking spray (preferably coconut oil) and add your batter.
- While your waffle is cooking, heat the maple syrup in a pot on the stove and add butter.
- Remove the syrup from the heat and add the rum, then put it back on the heat and let the syrup cook for a few minutes to burn off the alcohol.
- When the waffle is done cooking, place it on a wire rack to keep it crispy.
- Top your waffles with your rum syrup, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts and powdered sugar
- Happy Valentine’s Day!