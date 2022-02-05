Make Hawaiian-inspired waffles for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, but don’t let that stop you from making something special for your sweetie.

Jessica’s Hawaiian-inspired waffles would be the perfect breakfast the Sunday before V-Day.

They are so yummy and will make you feel like you’re on vacation!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 123.

Hawaiian-Inspired Waffles

Ingredients

Boxed pancake/waffle mix

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

Half a can of crushed pineapple, drained

1/4 cup of shredded coconut

1/2 cup of macadamia nuts

Maple syrup

3 tablespoons of butter

A splash of rum

Powdered sugar

Coconut oil

Instructions

Put the macadamia nuts and shredded coconut on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and toast them in the oven until they are lightly browned. For the waffle batter, follow the directions on boxed pancake/waffle mix, then add vanilla extract, cinnamon, half a can of crushed pineapple, shredded coconut and macadamia nuts to the mix, saving a little bit of coconut and nuts for the topping of your waffles. Spray a waffle iron with a cooking spray (preferably coconut oil) and add your batter. While your waffle is cooking, heat the maple syrup in a pot on the stove and add butter. Remove the syrup from the heat and add the rum, then put it back on the heat and let the syrup cook for a few minutes to burn off the alcohol. When the waffle is done cooking, place it on a wire rack to keep it crispy. Top your waffles with your rum syrup, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts and powdered sugar Happy Valentine’s Day!