Jessica is a sucker for Girl Scout Cookies, and she recently tried a hack to making Samoas at home.

Not much is needed for this easy and delicious recipe.

This version of the popular cookie is also a great way to cut back on sugar!

Find out what Levi had to say about his mom’s creation.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 143.

Homemade Samoas

Ingredients

2 super ripe bananas

1 1/4 unsweetened shredded coconut

Milk chocolate bar or chips

Note: To make these cookies a little sweeter, add 2 medjool dates mashed up or a tablespoon of agave syrup

Instructions

Add the bananas into a bowl and mash them with a fork. Add shredded coconut and mix together. Using an ice cream scooper, scoop balls onto a Silpat-lined cookie sheet. Using a glass, flatten out each ball. Using a cake piping tip, create a hole in the middle of each cookie. Bake in oven at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes. While the cookies are baking, melt bar of milk chocolate in a double boiler. Remove the cookies from oven and cool. Drizzle chocolate over the cookies. Enjoy!