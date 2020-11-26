Mark Kriski shares his ‘simple and delish’ sausage sage stuffing recipe

KTLA weatherman Mark Kriski has talked about his famous sausage sage stuffing before, so Jessica thought she’d have him finally share his recipe!

It’s simple to make and “delish,” Mark said. “Levi will even like it!”

It’s such a hit, his wife, KTLA reporter Jennifer Gould, has even requested it for her birthday!

Jennifer joined Mark in the kitchen once the dish was ready, and said it does not feel like the holidays without her hubby’s signature stuffing.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 85.

Mark’s Sausage Sage Stuffing

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds of sage sausage (Mark uses Jimmy Dean Premium Pork Sage Sausage Roll)

4 to 5 stalks celery cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup of chopped onion

Butter

Box of Mrs. Cubbison’s Classic Seasoned Dressing (12 oz) – Traditional Stuffing

1 1/2 cups of chicken stock

2 tablespoons of chopped sage

Instructions

Cook the sausage in a skillet until it is cooked through and browned. Drain the sausage once it’s done. In a separate pan, cook the celery with 1 tablespoon of butter. Remove the celery from the pan, then cook the onions in the same pan with 1 tablespoon of butter until translucent. Combine sausage, celery, onions, 1 cup of melted butter, box of stuffing, chicken stock and fresh sage and mix together. Pour the mixture into a greased baking dish. Bake for 60 to 90 minute on 340 degrees. You may need to broil for a few minutes to brown the top of the stuffing. Serve and enjoy!