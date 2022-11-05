Jessica recently sat down with the authors of “The Joy of Pizza,” Chef Dan Richer and Katie Parla.

Both have deep love of food, but hold a special place for a good pie, having grown up in New Jersey.

Richer said he’s always wanted to make food that is accessible and affordable, and pizza is his way of connecting with people.

The book is meant to prove that anybody can perfect pizza.

Richer and Parla busted a few myths about making pizza at home, shared some tips and made some pies with Jessica.

Find out all about their book on its website.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 132.