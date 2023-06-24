A chef and a touring musician meet during a global pandemic …

No, it’s not the start of a joke, it’s the story behind Leena Culhane and Brian Bornemann, partners in life and in a couple of Santa Monica restaurants.

Crudo e Nudo opened amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the seafood-pop-up-turned brick and mortar became such a success, the couple decided to expand.

Enter brand-new Isla, which offers even more California and Baja California influences that are not only fresh, but sustainable.

Jessica got to try a variety of dishes that are packed with delicious flavor.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 150.