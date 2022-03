You may know Zack Hall as the baker behind Clark Street Bread.

Now he’s the brains behind five eateries across Los Angeles and is working on more.

Zack filled Jessica in on how he came to revive an iconic diner in Hollywood, and why it was important for the L.A. native to preserve that old Hollywood feel.

Jessica got to meet Zack’s mom at Clark Street Diner and got to try some delicious diner fare.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 126.