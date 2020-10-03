Meet the Hollywood couple turned ‘pretzel-preneurs’ behind Shappy Pretzel Co.

Actor Adam Shapiro loves soft pretzels from his home city of Philadelphia.

He went looking online for a recipe to make for his son, when he realized there weren’t any that he loved. That’s when he decided to make up his own.

He started making special orders for friends, then came the logo: An “S” in the shape of a pretzel.

He named his blooming business The Shappy Pretzel Co., after a nickname/alter ego he got as a kid.

What started out as a joke and hobby during the coronavirus pandemic, became something bigger when his wife, actress Katie Lowes, was guest co-hosting on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

The pretzels Adam shared with Ryan Seacrest were a hit, and soon, Adam and Katie were filling orders for other stars like Philly-born Bradley Cooper. Even Steven Spielberg’s office was calling.

Adam realized he was making more than just pretzels when homesick clients started crying at just the smell of the baked goodness.

“The pretzels are delicious, but we’re not selling pretzels, we’re selling hugs from home,” he told Jessica.

Now, self-proclaimed “pretzel-preneurs” are selling their pretzels at a pop-up outside Gourmet 47 Caffé in Studio City and you can place your order online!

For more information about Shappy Pretzel Co. visit their website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 77.