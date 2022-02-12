Meet the siblings behind Sunday Gravy in Inglewood

Ghazi Bashirian thought she’d end up working with her siblings in some capacity, but she never imagined working in the restaurant industry.

Then her brother Sol Bashirian asked her to help him carry their father’s legacy together.

Their dad opened the first Jino’s Pizza when he moved to the U.S. in the 1970s and later opened multiple locations.

The Inglewood location is now Sunday Gravy, an Italian restaurant run by these Iranian American siblings.

Sol explains that for him, the name of his restaurant means more than just sauce, it’s about family.

Both siblings remembered growing up helping their parents host huge parties, and Sol said he has always enjoyed cooking and hosting friends.

Jessica got to try some of the siblings’ favorite items on the menu.

For more information about Sunday Gravy, visit the restaurant’s website, or follow them on Instagram.