Megan’s family always has enchiladas on the Thanksgiving table.

The recipe holds a special place in her heart because it was her late Grandma Rachel’s.

Megan got together with her “two best girlfriends,” her mom and grandma, to make this signature dish.

Megan’s daughter, Lola Rae — who is named after Grandma Lola and Grandma Rachel — did the honor of topping the enchiladas with cilantro.

Four generations were in the kitchen to enjoy this delicious Thanksgiving dish.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 135.

Grandma Rachel’s Green Enchiladas

Ingredients

1 pound of shredded turkey or chicken

1 package of flour tortillas

1 can of creamed chicken soup

1 pound of Monterey jack cheese, grated

½ onion

1 small can of Ortega green chiles

1 container of sour cream

Instructions

In blender, combine 2 green chiles, soup, onion and sour cream to make the sauce. Pour some of the sauce into the bottom of a 9×13 casserole dish. Place the shredded turkey and some cheese in tortillas, roll them up and place them in the casserole dish. Cover the enchiladas with the remaining sauce and top them with additional cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with Spanish rice and a green salad. Happy Thanksgiving!