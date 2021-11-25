Megan Telles, hubby Cesar and daughter Lola Rae whip up a favorite Thanksgiving side

Megan Telles’ hubby Cesar is quite the cook, so Jessica asked him to share a special Thanksgiving side with us.

Cesar recreated his grandmother’s famous pea salad, which he grew up eating with his family.

There’s a secret ingredient to his version: bacon!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 117.

Pea Salad

Ingredients

  • 3/4 bag of frozen peas, defrosted
  • 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese cubes
  • 1/2 cup of thinly sliced radishes
  • 1/2 cup of bacon, chopped
  • 1 cup iceberg lettuce, chopped

Dressing:

  • 1 teaspoon of sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • Dash of pepper
  • 1/2 cup of mayonnaise
  • 1/2 -2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar

Instructions

  1. Add peas, cheese, radishes, bacon and lettuce into a bowl and mix.
  2. Add the dressing and mix.
  3. Happy Thanksgiving!

