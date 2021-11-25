Megan Telles, hubby Cesar and daughter Lola Rae whip up a favorite Thanksgiving side

Megan Telles’ hubby Cesar is quite the cook, so Jessica asked him to share a special Thanksgiving side with us.
Cesar recreated his grandmother’s famous pea salad, which he grew up eating with his family.
There’s a secret ingredient to his version: bacon!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 117.
Pea Salad
Ingredients
- 3/4 bag of frozen peas, defrosted
- 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese cubes
- 1/2 cup of thinly sliced radishes
- 1/2 cup of bacon, chopped
- 1 cup iceberg lettuce, chopped
Dressing:
- 1 teaspoon of sugar
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- Dash of pepper
- 1/2 cup of mayonnaise
- 1/2 -2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar
Instructions
- Add peas, cheese, radishes, bacon and lettuce into a bowl and mix.
- Add the dressing and mix.
- Happy Thanksgiving!