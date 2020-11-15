Menu and style inspiration for your Thanksgiving table with Annie Campbell

Like so many others this year, Annie Campbell has had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.

So the boutique caterer and event designer expanded her business and added a meal delivery service!

Annie loves the holidays and has great tips on how to elevate your Thanksgiving spread with table decor, food presentation, cocktails and more.

She recently shared her holiday suggestions, and her recipe for a delicious cranberry margarita, with Jessica.

For more party and design tips, visit Annie’s website and Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 83.

Annie Campbell’s Cranberry Margarita, makes two cocktails

Ingredients

for the simple syrup:

1 cup sugar or sweetener of choice

1 cup water

for the cocktails:

4 ounces blanco tequila

2 ounces fresh lime juice

2 ounces cranberry juice

½ ounce simple syrup

orange twist, pomegranate seeds or lime wheel, to garnish

Instructions

To make simple syrup: Combine 1 cup of water with 1 cup of sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until dissolved. Turn off the heat and let cool. Can be refrigerated for up to a month.

To make the cocktail: Combine the tequila, lime juice, cranberry juice, simple syrup and a handful of ice in a shaker and shake vigorously. Divide between two glasses and garnish with orange twist, pomegranate seeds or lime wheel. Enjoy!