Since squash is in abundance this time of year, Jessica put a spin on the side dish to add more flavor to your Thanksgiving dinner.

She created a mixture of different squash bathed in a delicious miso butter maple glaze!

The sweetness of the maple syrup combined with the miso makes for an amazing addition to your dinner.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 158.

Miso Maple Glazed Squash

Ingredients:

Butternut Squash

Green Kabocha Squash

Acorn squash

Red Onion

1 Heaping Spoon of Miso Paste

Few glugs of maple syrup

1 tablespoon tamari

Half stick of butter

Couple of cloves of garlic

Instructions:

Peel the butternut squash, cut it in half, scrape out the seeds and cut it into thick slices. Cut kabocha and acorn squash in half, scrape out seeds and cut into thick slices. Cut red onion into chunks. Add squash and onion into a mixing bowl. Add miso paste, maple syrup, tamari, butter and garlic into a saucepan and heat for a couple of minutes on the stove until your glaze starts to boil. Pour glaze over squash and onion and mix together to fully coat the veggies in the glaze. Pour veggies on parchment-lined cookie sheets and cook in the oven at 400 degrees for about 30-45 minutes, until caramelized and soft. Add sage leaves 5 minutes before they’re done. Serve on a platter. Happy Thanksgiving!