New England-inspired seafood at Broad Street Oyster Co. in Malibu

Eric Spillman has a soft spot for the East Coast, where he spent a lot of summers. He loves seafood from Maine, and he said the closest thing to a classic New England crab shack in Los Angeles is at the Broad Street Oyster Company in Malibu.

This spot offers East Coast/West Coast fusion seafood, said founder Christoper Tompkins.

He and chef Alex Jermasek met in Malibu after Tompkins moved from New York and was rolling an oyster cart around Los Angeles.

After stints at Smorgasburg, the outdoor food festival, and a summer pop up in Malibu, the two now run this restaurant along Pacific Coast Highway.

Eric said he felt like he was in Maine while eating the restaurant's lobster roll. He also got to sample a seafood tower with fare from along the California coast, and was even spoon fed some sea urchin!

"It’s clear that quality counts here," Eric said.

Broad Street Oyster Co. is currently open for take out and delivery.

For more information about the restaurant, visit their website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 64.