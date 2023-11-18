Spruce up those vegetables on your Thanksgiving table with the help of parmesan cheese.

Any vegetable will work with this preparation.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 159.

Parmesan Crusted Roasted Veggies

Ingredients:

Sweet Potatoes peeled and cut lengthwise

Parsnips peeled and cut at an angle

1-2 tbsp melted butter

1-2 tbsp olive oil

Grated parmesan cheese

Fresh thyme

Instructions:

Pour grated parmesan cheese on two baking sheets

Add cut-up sweet potatoes and parsnips in a mixing bowl with melted butter, olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper

Separate the veggies

Nestle sweet potatoes in the parmesan on one baking sheet and the parsnips in the parmesan on another baking sheet.

Bake at 375 degrees until parmesan is crispy and the veggies are soft.

Serve on a platter with crispy side up and garnish with sprigs of thyme.

Happy Thanksgiving!