Pop’s Bagels settles the debate: California Bagels are better than New York’s

After Zach Liporace’s grandfather died in 2017, he felt a little lost and was looking for a change.

He went from making bagels with friends, to turning the hobby into a catering business, to opening Pop’s Bagels.

The name, of course, is a tribute to his grandfather, who was from Brooklyn.

Then, The New York Times called. Pop’s Bagels was featured in a piece arguing California’s bagels are better than New York’s. Zach kept the article and plans on getting it framed.

What started as a pop-up, is now a booming business, and it helped Zach get through his grief.

Jessica and her family got to try some of Zach’s bagels, including some open-faced options. Both Jessica and her father-in-law, who is from the Bronx, was a fan.

For more information about Pop’s Bagels, visit their website.