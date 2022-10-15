Friends Anthony Jacquet and Lea Newton’s partnership started when he tried her chocolate chip cookies after dinner one night.

Jacquet had dreamed of opening his own restaurant, and after seeing what Newton was doing with her catering business, he realized he had found his match.

Jacquet grew up in the San Fernando Valley and knew he wanted to change the culinary landscape of the area.

Cue Claudine Artisan Kitchen and Bakery, named after his late sister who encouraged him to follow his dreams.

The menu offers plates inspired by Jacquet’s upbringing and Newton’s indulgent desserts.

Jessica got to sample some menu items, and even got to watch Newton make her pumpkin donuts (see recipe below).

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 130.

Baked Pumpkin Donuts (2 dozen)

Courtesy: Claudine Artisan Kitchen and Bakery

Ingredients

198 grams of canola oil

6 eggs

488 grams of sugar

680 grams of pumpkin puree

1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 tablespoon of salt

454 grams of all-purpose flour

Instructions

In a bowl, beat together until smooth: oil, eggs, sugar, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, measure your flour. Add to the wet mixture. Fold in the flour until just combined, scraping down as you go to ensure no dry bits remain. Store in a 2-quart cambro or use immediately

To bake:

Generously spray a donut pan, Portion donuts by weight, 80 grams per donut. Smooth with an offset spatula. Bake at 325 degrees for 10 minutes.

Note: The donut should spring back when poked gently. Allow to set for 10 minutes before unmolding.

Note: Removing the donuts when they’re still too warm may result in damaged donuts sticking to pan. Once cool, glaze each donut with Pumpkin Donut Glaze.

Pumpkin Donut Glaze

Ingredients

568 grams of powdered sugar

56 grams of butter, melted

56 to 112 grams of milk

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

Fall-colored sprinkles

Instructions

Sift the powdered sugar to remove any lumps. Set aside. Melt the butter and allow to cool. Stir together the powdered sugar, melted butter, light corn syrup, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Add extra milk or powdered sugar to adjust the consistency as needed. Glaze each donut with 1 ounce of the pumpkin donut glaze. Sprinkle each donut lightly with fall colored sprinkles. Place each donut on a jumbo cupcake liner to serve.

Lea’s Pumpkin Pie Spice

Ingredients

50 grams of cinnamon, ground

8 grams of ginger, ground

4 grams of nutmeg, freshly grated

6 grams of Allspice, ground

6 grams of clove, ground

Instructions

Mix all the ingredients together Label and store in a small deli container for up to 2 years