While doing her Thanksgiving prep, Jessica started thinking about stuffing.
She thought of creating a savory bread pudding that incorporates the flavors of stuffing but in a savory bread pudding.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 159.
Savory Bread Pudding
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf of French bread cubed
- 1 shallot chopped
- 3-5 links of breakfast sausages
- 1 ½ cups of heavy cream or half and half
- Block of gruyere cheese shredded
- 8 eggs
- Few sprigs of fresh thyme
- Sage chopped
- 3-4 cloves of garlic chopped
- Butter
Instructions:
- Cut bread and let it sit out overnight.
- Add half and half, eggs, salt, pepper, fresh thyme, sage and shredded cheese to a big mixing bowl and whisk.
- Remove meat from casing and cook sausages in a pan with olive oil.
- Cook sausage until browned on each side. It doesn’t have to be cooked all the way through because it’ll cook in the bread pudding.
- Cook shallots and garlic with a dash of salt in the same pan after you remove the sausage.
- Cut up sausage.
- Add bread, sausage, shallots and garlic into mixing bowl with eggs, half and half and gruyere and mix together.
- Add the bread pudding mixture into a buttered baking dish. Top with a few sage leaves and thyme.
- Cover with parchment paper and let sit in the fridge for a few hours.
- Remove from fridge, cover with foil over the parchment paper and bake in a 325 degree oven for about 20-30 minutes until browned, fluffy and cooked all the way through.
- Happy Thanksgiving!