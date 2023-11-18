While doing her Thanksgiving prep, Jessica started thinking about stuffing.

She thought of creating a savory bread pudding that incorporates the flavors of stuffing but in a savory bread pudding.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 159.

Savory Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf of French bread cubed
  • 1 shallot chopped
  • 3-5 links of breakfast sausages
  • 1 ½ cups of heavy cream or half and half
  • Block of gruyere cheese shredded
  • 8 eggs
  • Few sprigs of fresh thyme
  • Sage chopped
  • 3-4 cloves of garlic chopped
  • Butter

Instructions:

  • Cut bread and let it sit out overnight.
  • Add half and half, eggs, salt, pepper, fresh thyme, sage and shredded cheese to a big mixing bowl and whisk.
  • Remove meat from casing and cook sausages in a pan with olive oil.
  • Cook sausage until browned on each side.  It doesn’t have to be cooked all the way through because it’ll cook in the bread pudding.
  • Cook shallots and garlic with a dash of salt in the same pan after you remove the sausage.
  • Cut up sausage.
  • Add bread, sausage, shallots and garlic into mixing bowl with eggs, half and half and gruyere and mix together.
  • Add the bread pudding mixture into a buttered baking dish. Top with a few sage leaves and thyme.
  • Cover with parchment paper and let sit in the fridge for a few hours.
  • Remove from fridge, cover with foil over the parchment paper and bake in a 325 degree oven for about 20-30 minutes until browned, fluffy and cooked all the way through.
  • Happy Thanksgiving!