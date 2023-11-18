While doing her Thanksgiving prep, Jessica started thinking about stuffing.

She thought of creating a savory bread pudding that incorporates the flavors of stuffing but in a savory bread pudding.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 159.

Savory Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

1 loaf of French bread cubed

1 shallot chopped

3-5 links of breakfast sausages

1 ½ cups of heavy cream or half and half

Block of gruyere cheese shredded

8 eggs

Few sprigs of fresh thyme

Sage chopped

3-4 cloves of garlic chopped

Butter

Instructions:

Cut bread and let it sit out overnight.

Add half and half, eggs, salt, pepper, fresh thyme, sage and shredded cheese to a big mixing bowl and whisk.

Remove meat from casing and cook sausages in a pan with olive oil.

Cook sausage until browned on each side. It doesn’t have to be cooked all the way through because it’ll cook in the bread pudding.

Cook shallots and garlic with a dash of salt in the same pan after you remove the sausage.

Cut up sausage.

Add bread, sausage, shallots and garlic into mixing bowl with eggs, half and half and gruyere and mix together.

Add the bread pudding mixture into a buttered baking dish. Top with a few sage leaves and thyme.

Cover with parchment paper and let sit in the fridge for a few hours.

Remove from fridge, cover with foil over the parchment paper and bake in a 325 degree oven for about 20-30 minutes until browned, fluffy and cooked all the way through.

Happy Thanksgiving!