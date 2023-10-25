Jessica serves up some spook-tacular deviled eggs with the perfect Halloween twist.
Ingredients:
- Eggs
- Red Food Coloring
- Green Food Coloring
- 2 tbsp Mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp Dijon Mustard
Instructions:
- Add eggs to a pot of cold water.
- Bring water to a boil.
- As soon as it boils, turn off heat, put on lid and allow eggs to sit for 6-8 minutes.
- Drain eggs and run under cold water, then crack shells all over with a spoon.
- Add red food coloring to pot with water and add eggs back in.
- Refrigerate overnight.
- Remove eggs and peel shells.
- Cut eggs in half
- Remove yolk with a spoon and add yolks to a bowl
- Add mayonnaise, Dijon or yellow mustard, salt, pepper to egg yolks and mix with fork.
- Add green food coloring or a combination of yellow and blue food coloring to give it a green spooky look.
- Add yolk mixture to a piping bag and fill your eggs.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Happy Halloween!