Jessica serves up some spook-tacular deviled eggs with the perfect Halloween twist.

Ingredients:

  • Eggs
  • Red Food Coloring
  • Green Food Coloring
  • 2 tbsp Mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp Dijon Mustard

Instructions:

  • Add eggs to a pot of cold water.
  • Bring water to a boil.
  • As soon as it boils, turn off heat, put on lid and allow eggs to sit for 6-8 minutes.
  • Drain eggs and run under cold water, then crack shells all over with a spoon.
  • Add red food coloring to pot with water and add eggs back in.
  • Refrigerate overnight.
  • Remove eggs and peel shells.
  • Cut eggs in half
  • Remove yolk with a spoon and add yolks to a bowl 
  • Add mayonnaise, Dijon or yellow mustard, salt, pepper to egg yolks and mix with fork.
  • Add green food coloring or a combination of yellow and blue food coloring to give it a green spooky look.
  • Add yolk mixture to a piping bag and fill your eggs.
  • Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  • Happy Halloween!