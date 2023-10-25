Jessica serves up some spook-tacular deviled eggs with the perfect Halloween twist.

Ingredients:

Eggs

Red Food Coloring

Green Food Coloring

2 tbsp Mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon Mustard

Instructions:

Add eggs to a pot of cold water.

Bring water to a boil.

As soon as it boils, turn off heat, put on lid and allow eggs to sit for 6-8 minutes.

Drain eggs and run under cold water, then crack shells all over with a spoon.

Add red food coloring to pot with water and add eggs back in.

Refrigerate overnight.

Remove eggs and peel shells.

Cut eggs in half

Remove yolk with a spoon and add yolks to a bowl

Add mayonnaise, Dijon or yellow mustard, salt, pepper to egg yolks and mix with fork.

Add green food coloring or a combination of yellow and blue food coloring to give it a green spooky look.

Add yolk mixture to a piping bag and fill your eggs.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Happy Halloween!