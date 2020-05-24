Strawberry shortcake cereal squares and building a dessert empire with Christina Tosi, owner of Milk Bar

Christina Tosi moved to New York to become a pastry chef, but it took some time for her to discover what her role in the industry would be.

It wasn’t until she met famed restaurateur David Chang that everything changed.

Soon Christina opened her own dessert oasis, Milk Bar, which for her, represented the coming together of being a professionally trained pastry chef and a home baker at heart.

Christina’s treats are decadent, delicious, and her most popular desserts remind her of her childhood.

With so many staying home and creating dishes in the kitchen amid the coronavirus pandemic, Christina is now hosting a daily bake club on Instagram where she makes everything from homemade gummies to “pay day pie.”

She joined Jessica on a Zoom call and made her easy and fun strawberry shortcake cereal squares.

Jessica attested that it took her three minutes to make this sweet treat, and her son Levi had already taken a bite.

Strawberry shortcake cereal squares

Ingredients

5 tablespoons of unsalted butter (save the paper it’s wrapped in!)

10.5 oz (1 bag) of marshmallows

½ cup strawberry jam or ½ cup freeze dried strawberries or ¼ cup strawberry syrup

1 cup white chocolate chips

½ cup nonfat milk powder

10 cups cereal/cookies

*Christina likes a blend of honey combs, Chex and Nilla wafers, extra credit if you find cereal with freeze dried strawberries already IN IT!

Instructions

Spray your baking pan. In a very large, microwave safe bowl, melt the butter and marshmallows together for 2 minutes. Remove from the microwave and stir, then microwave for 1 more minute. Stir until smooth. Stir the strawberry into the melted marshmallows. Add the cereal (cookies if you choose) and white chocolate chips and/or milk powder to the marshmallow mixture and stir with a spatula until every bit is coated. Scrape the mixture into the prepared pan and spread evenly with a greased spatula or with the butter paper. Let cool until firm, 15 to 20 minutes, then cut into 3 rows of 3 squares to make 9 treats total. Store in an airtight container on your counter for up to 5 days.