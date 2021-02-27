Sweet dreams do come true for the couple behind Magpies Softserve

Warren and Rose Schwartz wanted to start their own business in the food industry and were mulling over ideas when they had their “a-ha moment”: Soft serve ice cream.

It took sometime to perfect the recipes and flavors, but their two sons worked as their taste testers, and Rose’s chemistry degree came in handy.

Rose makes almost everything at Magpies herself, even the toppings!

Their first location opened in Silver Lake, and now they have three shops.

Jessica got to sample some of Magpies’ famous pies, including one you won’t believe is vegan!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 94.