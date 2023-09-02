If you’re looking for a quick little sweet treat that’s not too heavy or indulgent, try Jessica’s recipe for chocolate covered raspberry yogurt clouds.

“This is the fastest dessert ever,” Jessica proclaimed.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 152.

Chocolate Covered Raspberry Yogurt Clouds

Ingredients

Raspberries

1 to 2 cups of Greek yogurt

Dark chocolate chips

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

Instructions

Add Greek yogurt to a bowl with raspberries and mix together. Add dollops of yogurt with raspberries to a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Place cookie sheet in freezer for at least 20 minutes. Melt dark chocolate chips with coconut oil using a double boiler. Dip the yogurt clouds into melted chocolate Put them back in fridge or freezer for a few minutes so the chocolate hardens Enjoy!