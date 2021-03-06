This taco pie recipe has everything you want to eat in one plate

Jessica and Levi recently made a Mexican-inspired lasagna using tortillas instead of pasta. It’s a taco pie!

This dish comes together so easily in one pan and is fun to make.

“This is my kind of meal,” Jessica said, adding that it has everything you want to eat in one plate.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 95.

Taco Pie

Ingredients

1 pound of ground beef

1/2 onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon of chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 clove of garlic, grated

1 can of fire-roasted tomatoes

1/2 jar of mild salsa

1/2 can of rinsed and drained black beans

1/2 cup of frozen corn

Tortillas

Shredded cheese

Cilantro

Lime

Sour cream

Avocado

Chopped iceberg lettuce

Instructions

Cook the ground beef in a cast iron skillet with onions and green peppers. Once the beef is cooked and the onions and peppers are soft, add the chili powder, cumin and grated garlic. Add fire roasted tomatoes, salsa, beans and frozen corn. Take the beef mixture out of the skillet. Drizzle olive oil in the skillet. Line a few tortillas at the bottom of the skillet, add a layer of the beef mixture then a layer of shredded cheese. Add 2 to 3 more layers and top the final layer with a little more salsa then the cheese. Place in an oven on 425 degrees for about 30 minutes. Garnish each individual taco pie serving with lettuce, sour cream, avocado, cilantro and lime. Enjoy!