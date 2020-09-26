Top Chef Canada Host Eden Grinshpan shares lamb flatbread recipe from her new cookbook ‘Eating Out Loud’

Jessica recently caught up with Eden Grinshpan, host of Top Chef Canada, about her new cookbook, “Eating Out Loud.”

Eden, who is half Israeli, said that while she grew up eating Israeli food, she didn’t really start connecting with it until about six years ago. That’s when she realized that the cuisine really speaks to her, and she couldn’t think of other food she wanted to share with friends.

Her new cookbook features food that has a lot of flavor, is bright and lively. It’s relatable because it’s food North Americans are familiar with, but with a twist.

Jessica made Eden’s lamb flatbread with pomegranate and mint from the cookbook.

These segments aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 76.

Lamb Flatbread with Pomegranate and Mint, serves 8:

Ingredients

Dough for Nan-e Barbari (recipe follows)

2 pounds of ground lamb

1 medium red onion, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper, cayenne pepper, chili powder, or Urfa pepper

½ teaspoon of ground turmeric

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups of chopped tomatoes

¼ cup pf pomegranate molasses

All-purpose flour, for dusting, serving

Fresh pomegranate seeds

Torn fresh mint leaves

Sumac

Labneh or lemony yogurt (recipe follows)

Instructions

Make the dough as directed through the first rise. Preheat the oven to 500°F. Place a pizza stone or an overturned baking sheet on the lowest possible rack to preheat. Make the lamb topping: Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook the lamb, breaking it up with the back of a wooden spoon, until browned, about 7 minutes. Add the onion, garlic, coriander, cumin, Aleppo pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon. Season with salt and black pepper to taste and cook until the spices are fragrant and the onion softens slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, mashing gently with the back of a wooden spoon, until the tomatoes break down and get saucy with the ground meat, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the pomegranate molasses. Set aside to cool while you shape the dough. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and lightly dust with flour. Set aside. Punch down the dough and turn it out onto a floured surface. Divide the dough into 2 large pieces. Use a rolling pin to roll each piece into an oblong shape ¼ to ½ inch thick. Place one piece on each of the prepared baking sheets. Cover each with a clean towel and and allow the dough to proof for 20 minutes. Divide the lamb mixture between the 2 flatbreads and spread it out in an even layer, leaving as much room for the crust as you like. Press the topping in with your fingers, making little dents. Transfer one of the flatbreads and parchment directly onto the preheated pizza stone or baking sheet and bake until the crust is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Repeat with the second flatbread. To serve: Sprinkle each flatbread with pomegranate seeds, mint, and a nice pinch of sumac. Serve with labneh or lemony yogurt.

Nan-e Barbari (Persian Flatbread), makes two large or four small flatbreads

Ingredients

1 envelope (2¼ teaspoons) active dry yeast

¼ cup of sugar

4½ cups bread flour, plus more for dusting

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt

Instructions

In a stand mixer, whisk together the yeast and sugar with 2¼ cups of warm water (not hot or you’ll kill the yeast!). Let the mixture sit until the yeast has gotten nice and frothy, about 5 minutes. Attach the dough hook, add the flour and grapeseed oil, and mix for 5 minutes. Sprinkle in the kosher salt and mix for another 5 minutes. The dough may be a little shaggy, but don’t be tempted to overmix. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set it in a warm place until the dough doubles in size, about 1 hour. (The inside of your oven is always a good bet—just make sure it’s not on! I also like bringing the bowl into the bathroom when I take a shower. Such a lovely, warm place to bloom!) If baking the next day, after 1 hour of proofing, cover the bowl in plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Remove from the refrigerator and let the dough come to room temperature before proceeding to step 2. The dough will be a little more proofed, but that’s okay. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and lightly dust with flour. Set aside. Preheat the oven to 500°F. Place a pizza stone or an overturned baking sheet on the lowest rack to preheat. Punch down the dough and turn it out onto a floured surface. Divide the dough into 2 large pieces or 4 smaller ones. Use a rolling pin to roll each piece into an oblong shape, ¼ to ½ inch thick. Place each piece on a prepared baking sheet. Cover the dough with a damp towel and allow it to proof again for 30 minutes. Brush the dough with the olive oil to coat. Using the tips of your fingers, make a series of lengthwise indentations down the dough, about 1 inch apart. Add any desired toppings and sprinkle with sea salt. Working one at a time, lift the parchment with the dough on top and place it directly onto the preheated stone or baking sheet. Bake until the bread is golden on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer the bread to the baking rack and let it cool before serving. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Labneh, makes about 3 cups

Ingredients

2 (32-ounce) containers of whole-milk yogurt

2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon of kosher salt

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, lemon juice, and salt and stir to combine. Line a large sieve with four layers of cheesecloth (large enough pieces so they generously drape over the side). Set the sieve in a smaller bowl so that it sits higher than the bottom of the bowl and pour the yogurt mixture into the sieve. Pull up the edges of the cloth around the yogurt. Place in the fridge and let the yogurt drain until it has thickened and a good amount of liquid has collected in the bowl, 12 to 24 hours (24 is ideal). If it’s still not thick (it should be thick), let it go another 12 hours. Taste, and if it needs a bit more pop, add more lemon juice. Store the drained yogurt in a container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Lemony Yogurt, makes 1 cup

Ingredients

1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt

Juice of ½ lemon

½ garlic clove, grated

½ teaspoon of kosher salt, plus more to taste

Instructions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, and salt to combine. Check for seasoning and adjust if needed. Store in the fridge for up to 1 week.