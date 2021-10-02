Try Jessica’s fall-inspired apple cinnamon oatmeal

This time of year, apples are so abundant and crisp and sweet, that Jessica had to think up things to do with the delicious fruit.

Nothing is cozier than a bowl of oatmeal, and this fall-inspired apple cinnamon dish can be whipped up in a slow cooker.

It smells heavenly, and can even last you the whole week if you portion it out!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 110.

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal in Slow Cooker

Ingredients

2 honeycrisp apples, cut into cubes

2 cups of milk

2 cups of water

1 cup of old fashioned oats

3 tablespoons of butter

1 cinnamon stick

Big splash of Vanilla Extract

A few heaping tablespoons of brown sugar

Pinch of salt

Orange zest

Chopped pecans (or any other nut)

Maple syrup

Instructions

Add apples, milk, water, old fashioned oats, 2 tablespoons of butter, cinnamon stick, vanilla extract, brown sugar and pinch of salt to a slow cooker. Cook low and slow for 6 hours. Serve your oatmeal in a bowl with a pat of butter, cubes of fresh apples, orange zest, pecans and maple syrup. Enjoy!