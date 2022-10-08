Jessica has a new love and appreciation for eggplant. She sometimes uses it as a replacement for meat.
This meal, however, comes with both.
Her Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is both economical and delicious!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 129.
Greek-Inspired Stuffed Eggplant
Ingredients
- 2 eggplants, cut lengthwise
- 1/4 onion, chopped
- 2 to 3 cloves of garlic, 2 chopped and 1 grated
- A few cherry tomatoes, cut up
- 1 pound of 80/20 ground beef or ground lamb
- 1 can of tomato sauce
- Pinch of cinnamon
- 1/2 cup of butter (one stick)
- 1/2 cup of flour
- 1 cup of milk
- Pinch of nutmeg
- 2 egg yolks
- 1/8 cup of parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup of feta cheese
- Basil
Instructions
- Cut the eggplants in half, score them and sprinkle them with salt.
- Place them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and let them sit for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Pat them dry and cook them in oven at 400 degrees for about 40 minutes until they soften.
- Cook the ground beef in a cast iron skillet, then add salt and pepper.
- Add the onion and garlic and cook the meat until it is browned.
- Add a can of tomato sauce, tomatoes, salt, pepper and cinnamon.
- Turn down the heat and let it simmer.
- To make your bechamel sauce, add butter and flour to a saucepan to create a roux.
- Keep whisking until it starts to bubble. Add the milk and whisk more.
- Take the saucepan off the heat, let it cool a little and quickly stir in the egg yolks.
- Add salt, nutmeg, parmesan cheese, and feta cheese and whisk together.
- Scrape the softened eggplant to create room for the stuffing.
- Add the meat mixture, top with bechamel sauce and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.
- Broil until the bechamel is slightly browned.
- Garnish with basil.
- Enjoy!