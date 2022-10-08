Jessica has a new love and appreciation for eggplant. She sometimes uses it as a replacement for meat.

This meal, however, comes with both.

Her Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is both economical and delicious!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 129.

Greek-Inspired Stuffed Eggplant

Ingredients

2 eggplants, cut lengthwise

1/4 onion, chopped

2 to 3 cloves of garlic, 2 chopped and 1 grated

A few cherry tomatoes, cut up

1 pound of 80/20 ground beef or ground lamb

1 can of tomato sauce

Pinch of cinnamon

1/2 cup of butter (one stick)

1/2 cup of flour

1 cup of milk

Pinch of nutmeg

2 egg yolks

1/8 cup of parmesan cheese

1/4 cup of feta cheese

Basil

Instructions

Cut the eggplants in half, score them and sprinkle them with salt. Place them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and let them sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Pat them dry and cook them in oven at 400 degrees for about 40 minutes until they soften. Cook the ground beef in a cast iron skillet, then add salt and pepper. Add the onion and garlic and cook the meat until it is browned. Add a can of tomato sauce, tomatoes, salt, pepper and cinnamon. Turn down the heat and let it simmer. To make your bechamel sauce, add butter and flour to a saucepan to create a roux. Keep whisking until it starts to bubble. Add the milk and whisk more. Take the saucepan off the heat, let it cool a little and quickly stir in the egg yolks. Add salt, nutmeg, parmesan cheese, and feta cheese and whisk together. Scrape the softened eggplant to create room for the stuffing. Add the meat mixture, top with bechamel sauce and sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Broil until the bechamel is slightly browned. Garnish with basil. Enjoy!