Jessica is working on some Thanksgiving side dishes.

Her maple-glazed carrots and parsnips with bacon is a sweet and savory dish that is a good way to sneak in some veggies on the dinner table.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 133.

Maple-Glazed Carrots and Parsnips with Bacon

Ingredients

2 parsnips, peeled and cut into sticks

4 to 5 carrots, peeled and cut into sticks

6 strips of bacon

1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

Maple syrup

Toasted pecans, chopped up

Fresh chopped parsley

Instructions

Cook the bacon in a pan until it is crispy, then save the bacon grease. Put the bacon on a paper towel and crumble it into bits. Add the sticks of carrots and parsnips onto a cookie sheet. Coat the carrots and parsnips with the bacon grease. Drizzle the carrots and parsnips with maple syrup. Season them with salt. Roast in the oven on 425 degrees for 20 to 40 minutes or until they’re caramelized. Take the carrots and parsnips out of the oven and drizzle them with apple cider vinegar/ Add the veggies to platter and top them with bacon, pecans and parsley. Enjoy!