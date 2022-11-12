Jessica is working on some Thanksgiving side dishes.
Her maple-glazed carrots and parsnips with bacon is a sweet and savory dish that is a good way to sneak in some veggies on the dinner table.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 133.
Maple-Glazed Carrots and Parsnips with Bacon
Ingredients
- 2 parsnips, peeled and cut into sticks
- 4 to 5 carrots, peeled and cut into sticks
- 6 strips of bacon
- 1 to 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
- Maple syrup
- Toasted pecans, chopped up
- Fresh chopped parsley
Instructions
- Cook the bacon in a pan until it is crispy, then save the bacon grease.
- Put the bacon on a paper towel and crumble it into bits.
- Add the sticks of carrots and parsnips onto a cookie sheet.
- Coat the carrots and parsnips with the bacon grease.
- Drizzle the carrots and parsnips with maple syrup.
- Season them with salt.
- Roast in the oven on 425 degrees for 20 to 40 minutes or until they’re caramelized.
- Take the carrots and parsnips out of the oven and drizzle them with apple cider vinegar/
- Add the veggies to platter and top them with bacon, pecans and parsley.
- Enjoy!