Cooking chicken doesn’t have to be boring.

Jessica got some help from her son Levi to make a crispy chicken schnitzel.

She also whipped up a quick salad and a smoky tahini sauce.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 151.

Crispy Chicken Schnitzel With Smoky Tahini Sauce

Ingredients

Thin chicken breasts

Flour

2 eggs whisked

Panko bread crumbs

Sesame seeds

6 to 8 Persian cucumbers, sliced into rounds

Cherry tomatoes, cut in half

Heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges

1/8 red onion, thinly sliced

1 bulb of fennel, sliced with mandolin

1 tablespoon of capers

Olive oil

1 lemon squeezed

1 clove of garlic, chopped finely

1 lemon, cut for garnish

1/2 avocado, cut into cubes

Chopped parsley

¼ cup of tahini

½ lemon squeezed

Garlic powder

Smoked paprika

Salt

Instructions

Using a sharp knife, butterfly your chicken breasts. Place the butterflied chicken breasts between two sheets of parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, pound the chicken breasts to make them even thinner. Set up three dredging stations: one with flour, one with whisked eggs and one with a mix of Panko bread crumbs and sesame seeds. Season the chicken with salt, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Season each dredging station with the same seasonings. Coat the chicken breast in flour, then dip in the whisked eggs and coat with Panko bread crumb/sesame seed mixture. Place the chicken breasts in the refrigerator for 10 minutes or more. Add the cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, fennel, avocado, capers and chopped parsley to bowl and mix. Add a squeezed lemon, drizzle of olive oil, pinch of salt and chopped garlic to the salad and mix. For the smoky tahini sauce, add tahini, ½ a squeezed lemon, salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder and some water to a small bowl and mix. Using avocado oil, fry up the chicken breasts until they’re crispy on both sides​ and cooked through. Serve the salad on a platter with crispy chicken on top, garnish with lemon quarters and smokey tahini sauce on the side. Enjoy!