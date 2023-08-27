Cooking chicken doesn’t have to be boring.
Jessica got some help from her son Levi to make a crispy chicken schnitzel.
She also whipped up a quick salad and a smoky tahini sauce.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 151.
Crispy Chicken Schnitzel With Smoky Tahini Sauce
Ingredients
- Thin chicken breasts
- Flour
- 2 eggs whisked
- Panko bread crumbs
- Sesame seeds
- 6 to 8 Persian cucumbers, sliced into rounds
- Cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- Heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 1/8 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 bulb of fennel, sliced with mandolin
- 1 tablespoon of capers
- Olive oil
- 1 lemon squeezed
- 1 clove of garlic, chopped finely
- 1 lemon, cut for garnish
- 1/2 avocado, cut into cubes
- Chopped parsley
- ¼ cup of tahini
- ½ lemon squeezed
- Garlic powder
- Smoked paprika
- Salt
Instructions
- Using a sharp knife, butterfly your chicken breasts.
- Place the butterflied chicken breasts between two sheets of parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, pound the chicken breasts to make them even thinner.
- Set up three dredging stations: one with flour, one with whisked eggs and one with a mix of Panko bread crumbs and sesame seeds.
- Season the chicken with salt, garlic powder and smoked paprika.
- Season each dredging station with the same seasonings.
- Coat the chicken breast in flour, then dip in the whisked eggs and coat with Panko bread crumb/sesame seed mixture.
- Place the chicken breasts in the refrigerator for 10 minutes or more.
- Add the cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, fennel, avocado, capers and chopped parsley to bowl and mix.
- Add a squeezed lemon, drizzle of olive oil, pinch of salt and chopped garlic to the salad and mix.
- For the smoky tahini sauce, add tahini, ½ a squeezed lemon, salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder and some water to a small bowl and mix.
- Using avocado oil, fry up the chicken breasts until they’re crispy on both sides and cooked through.
- Serve the salad on a platter with crispy chicken on top, garnish with lemon quarters and smokey tahini sauce on the side.
- Enjoy!