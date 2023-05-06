Jessica loves to cook with seasonal vegetables this time of year.
She decided to do her own take on a flatbread and load it up with veggies.
This recipe is easy to make and oh-so-fresh.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 146.
Veggie Flatbread
Ingredients
- Store-bought pizza dough
- 1 zucchini, sliced into thin rounds
- Fennel, sliced super thin
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- Bunch of asparagus, chopped
- ¼ cup of frozen corn
- ¼ red onion, chopped into thin slices
- Handful of yellow and red cherry tomatoes
- Pesto
- Fresh mozzarella
- Fresh herbs
Instructions
- Add flour to the counter of a cutting board to stretch out the dough. Use a rolling pin if needed.
- Add a drizzle of olive oil onto a cookie sheet.
- Add the dough to the cookie sheet.
- Put the dough in the oven at 450 degrees for 10 minutes to partially bake.
- Sauté fennel, red peppers, asparagus and red onion.
- Once the vegetables are cooked, add the zucchini to the pan.
- Remove the pan from the heat and add the corn and tomatoes.
- Spread the pesto on the dough (see below).
- Add the sauteed veggies on top.
- Top your flat bread with fresh mozzarella.
- Put it back in oven until the cheese is melted.
- Sprinkle with fresh herbs.
For the homemade pesto:
Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh of herbs (Jessica used mint and basil)
- ½ cup of olive oil
- ½ cup fresh parmesan
- 1/3 cup nut (Jessica used pistachios and pine nuts)
- 2 cloves of garlic, grated
- Squeeze of lemon
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Blend all the ingredients together.