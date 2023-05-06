Jessica loves to cook with seasonal vegetables this time of year.

She decided to do her own take on a flatbread and load it up with veggies.

This recipe is easy to make and oh-so-fresh.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 146.

Veggie Flatbread

Ingredients

Store-bought pizza dough

1 zucchini, sliced into thin rounds

Fennel, sliced super thin

1 red pepper, chopped

Bunch of asparagus, chopped

¼ cup of frozen corn

¼ red onion, chopped into thin slices

Handful of yellow and red cherry tomatoes

Pesto

Fresh mozzarella

Fresh herbs

Instructions

Add flour to the counter of a cutting board to stretch out the dough. Use a rolling pin if needed. Add a drizzle of olive oil onto a cookie sheet. Add the dough to the cookie sheet. Put the dough in the oven at 450 degrees for 10 minutes to partially bake. Sauté fennel, red peppers, asparagus and red onion. Once the vegetables are cooked, add the zucchini to the pan. Remove the pan from the heat and add the corn and tomatoes. Spread the pesto on the dough (see below). Add the sauteed veggies on top. Top your flat bread with fresh mozzarella. Put it back in oven until the cheese is melted. Sprinkle with fresh herbs.

For the homemade pesto:

Ingredients

2 cups fresh of herbs (Jessica used mint and basil)

½ cup of olive oil

½ cup fresh parmesan

1/3 cup nut (Jessica used pistachios and pine nuts)

2 cloves of garlic, grated

Squeeze of lemon

Salt to taste

Instructions

Blend all the ingredients together.