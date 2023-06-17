Jessica loves anything on a tortilla and she love hamburgers, so she thought she’d try her hand at making smashburger tacos!

They might be a mess to eat, but these beefy, oniony and cheesy tacos are worth it.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 149.

Smashburger Tacos

Ingredients

½ pounds of ground beef (80/20)

White onion, sliced super thin using a mandolin

½ tablespoon of garlic powder

½ tablespoon of powder

Salt

Pepper

3 tablespoons of mustard

3 tablespoons of ketchup

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon of sriracha

Flour tortillas (taco size)

Shredded lettuce

Chopped tomatoes

Hamburger dill pickle chips

Instructions

Season the ground beef with garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper and mix together. Form the meat into super-thin patties that are about the same size as your tortilla. You can use a knife or cut out if you need to make the tortillas smaller. Place the patties on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and then place another piece of parchment on top of the patties and smash to make them even thinner. Make the burger sauce with mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup. Season it with garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika Sriracha and whisk together. Add oil to a cast-iron skillet and when it’s hot, add a layer of onions and then the burgers to the pan. When the onions are browned and the patty is cooked on one side, flip it over. Add slices of cheese and tortilla to each patty then cover them to cook. Remove the patties from the pan, and the tortilla should be toasted and crispy. Top your smashburger tacos with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, pickle chips and drizzle them with sauce. Enjoy!