Jessica loves anything on a tortilla and she love hamburgers, so she thought she’d try her hand at making smashburger tacos!
They might be a mess to eat, but these beefy, oniony and cheesy tacos are worth it.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 149.
Smashburger Tacos
Ingredients
- ½ pounds of ground beef (80/20)
- White onion, sliced super thin using a mandolin
- ½ tablespoon of garlic powder
- ½ tablespoon of powder
- Salt
- Pepper
- 3 tablespoons of mustard
- 3 tablespoons of ketchup
- 3 tablespoons of mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon of sriracha
- Flour tortillas (taco size)
- Shredded lettuce
- Chopped tomatoes
- Hamburger dill pickle chips
Instructions
- Season the ground beef with garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper and mix together.
- Form the meat into super-thin patties that are about the same size as your tortilla. You can use a knife or cut out if you need to make the tortillas smaller.
- Place the patties on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and then place another piece of parchment on top of the patties and smash to make them even thinner.
- Make the burger sauce with mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup. Season it with garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika Sriracha and whisk together.
- Add oil to a cast-iron skillet and when it’s hot, add a layer of onions and then the burgers to the pan.
- When the onions are browned and the patty is cooked on one side, flip it over.
- Add slices of cheese and tortilla to each patty then cover them to cook.
- Remove the patties from the pan, and the tortilla should be toasted and crispy.
- Top your smashburger tacos with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, pickle chips and drizzle them with sauce.
- Enjoy!