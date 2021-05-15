Uncle Paulie’s Deli brings a little bit of Queens to L.A.

When Paulie James first moved to Los Angeles, he wasn’t thinking about opening up a sandwich place.

He had worked in the service industry before and had always wanted to collaborate with his longtime friend. He noticed there were no neighborhood sandwich spots where he lived at the time like the ones he remembers from his childhood growing up in Queens.

Ten days later, Paulie and his partner signed a lease for the first Uncle Paulie’s Deli in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of L.A.

His vision for his place was a classic neighborhood deli, where locals know the name of the person behind the counter, and where transplants from all over the East Coast can taste a little bit of home.

Paulie’s downtown L.A. location opened last year, and he hopes to open one in Studio City this summer, which Jessica is extra excited about.

Jessica talked to Paulie all about his delicious sandwiches and even got to sample some of the deli’s big sellers.

