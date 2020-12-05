UOVO serves up fresh pasta from Italy

The pasta served at UOVO is so delicious because it is flown in fresh from Italy.
The owner, a self-proclaimed “pasta nerd,” explained that dishes are inspired from the best restaurants in Italy and are made with precision.
Eric Spillman was lucky enough to sample a number of pasta dishes at UOVO before the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant is still open for delivery and pick-up at their locations in Santa Monica and Mid-Wilshire. Find out more on their website.
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 87.