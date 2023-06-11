Jessica recently visited Niku X, an expansive Japanese restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.

Chef Shin Thompson’s vision for the restaurant was “Japanese tradition meets global influence.”

Thompson’s father worked for United Airlines, and he got to travel all over the world and learned about different cultures. His mother is from Japan and he also grew up learning so much about food there.

During her visit, Jessica was presented with the restaurant’s tomahawk steak service and also got to sample a variety of meat cuts.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 148.