Instead of “Dreaming of a White Christmas,” Jessica has the perfect recipe to make a delicious one.

This White Christmas Tree cake is perfect for holiday parties or for dessert after that Christmas dinner.

This segment of California Cooking with Jessica Holmes aired on Episode 162.

Ingredients:

Store-bought Yule Log Cake

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1-2 tbsp Powdered Sugar

White Chocolate Meltables

Pretzel Sticks

Shredded Coconut (Sweetened or Unsweetened)

Colorful Sprinkles

Instructions:

Using a mixer, whip together heavy cream and powdered sugar to make homemade whipped cream

Add white chocolate meltables to a bowl and microwave for 30 seconds to 1 minute

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, spray with non-stick oil and your pretzel sticks with enough space in between each

Add melted white chocolate meltables to your pastry bag

Using the pastry bag, create Christmas trees on each of the pretzel sticks

Add colorful sprinkles

Pop in the freezer for 10-15 minutes

Add homemade whipped cream to the top of your store-bought yule log cake then sprinkle with shredded coconut

Add your Christmas trees

Merry Christmas!!