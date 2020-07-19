Wine recommendations and insider tips with the authors of the new book ‘How to Drink Wine’

Jessica admits that while she likes wine, she doesn’t know a lot about it.

Thats where Chris Stang and Grant Reynolds come in.

The two friends wrote “How to Drink Wine,” and recently offered Jessica some delicious wine recommendations.

They also shared some great insider tips like which wine you need to break up with and which is the best wine opener.

Chris and Grant met when Chris, who is the co-founder and CEO of The Infatuation, was reviewing Grant’s new restaurant in New York.

Chris kept returning to the restaurant and the two became friends when they bonded over a shared passion for wine.

Jessica said she felt like she knows more about wine after hanging with Chris and Grant.

You can follow Chris and Grant on Instagram at @HouseofStang and @grantissimi

For more details on the wines they recommended, see the list below:

Viette Nebbiolo Langhe Perbacco, 2017

Seguinot-Bordet Chablis, 2018

De Montille Bourgogne Blanc Clos du Chateau, 2017

Parigot Cremant de Bourgogne Brut Rose, NV

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 74.