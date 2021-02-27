You will no longer be intimidated by homemade gnocchi after trying Jessica’s recipe

Jessica recently decided to cook up homemade gnocchi when all she had in the refrigerator was potatoes and spinach.

At first she was intimidated by the notion, but her dish came out delicious!

She added that you might have to try this recipe several times to get the hang of it, and that it’s not as intimidating as she thought it would be.

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes Episode 94.

Jessica’s Homemade Gnocchi

Ingredients

3 potatoes baked at 400 degrees for 45 minutes (let cool enough to handle)

2 egg yolks

10 ounces of spinach

Lemon zest

Salt

Nutmeg

Flour

1 fat tablespoon of butter

2 cloves of garlic

Freshly grated parmesan cheese

Instructions

Peel the skin off the potatoes, then use a grater or rice mill to shred them. Cook the spinach in a dry skillet pan until it is wilted. Squeeze the excess moisture from the wilted spinach with a paper towel and chop. Add shredded potatoes, spinach, egg yolks, pinch of salt, pinch of nutmeg and lemon zest into a bowl and combine using a fork. Add flour until the consistency becomes similar to that of soft, sticky dough. Roll the dough to create a snake-like shape. Once it has its shape, cut the dough into gnocchi-sized pieces using a knife. Use a fork to create ridges on each of the gnocchi pieces. Add the pieces of gnocchi to salted boiling water. Once they float to the top, they’re done! In a separate skillet, add butter, a drizzle of olive oil and garlic cloves. Remove the garlic cloves from the butter once it is melted, add the gnocchi and combine. Grate parmesan cheese over the gnocchi. Buon appetito!